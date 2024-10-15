"We shall not be responsible for this outrage": FAIMA writes to CM Mamata Banerjee with ultimatum

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the state's status report and the call for immediate action on the demands of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF).

The Chief Secretary of West Bengal had sent a status report but FAIMA says it fails to address the core issues of the junior doctors who are currently on hunger strike.

"The entire state of West Bengal has been watching your inaction and FAIMA is committed to save the lives of our resident doctors on hunger strike and the ICUs due to your insensitivity," stated the letter dated today, Tuesday, October 15.

Hence, they initiated a nationwide boycott of elective services by resident doctors today, October 15.

"This call for boycott is going to be indefinite and RDAs across the country will be forced to declare shutdown of elective services, till you agree to sit down and issue written directives as per the demands of WBJDF for ensuring a safe and sound healthcare system," stated the letter, adding that the letter is the final ultimatum from their side.

"...massive protests by medical fraternity may emerge across the country, if any more harm befalls our doctors. We shall not be responsible for this outrage," they said.