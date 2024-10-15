UGC-NET June 2024 exam results: NSUI President urges Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce results immediately

The National President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) Varun Chaudhary wrote to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today, October 15, regarding the prolonged delay in the announcement of University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) results for the June 2024 session.

Chaudhary expressed that this unexplained delay in the announcement of results is causing significant anxiety among over nine lakh students nationwide.

“This delay is not just an administrative issue but a serious setback for students at critical stages in their academic and career plans. With the recent directive mandating that PhD admissions be based solely on UGC NET/JRF scores, students' stress has only intensified, as they face uncertainty regarding their research and academic futures,” the letter read.

He urged the ministry to address this important issue immediately, as the mental well-being and academic careers of lakhs of students are at stake.

This year, the exam was first conducted by the NTA as per schedule in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18, 2024, in two shifts across the country. A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test, out of total 11,21,225 registered candidates, for this exam.

However, just a day later, on June 19, Union Ministry of Education Dharmendra Pradhan cancelled the examination due to suspicions that "the integrity of the aforementioned examination may have been compromised.”

The exam was then rescheduled to be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024