TN: Driver, assistant killed as pick up truck collides with private college bus, 16 students injured

The driver of a truck and his assistant, with the vehicle laden with crates of flowers, were killed when a private college bus collided near Kumbakonam on Monday, October 14.

In the accident, the driver of the college bus and 16 students travelling in the bus were injured, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to sources, the pick up truck with crates filled with flowers was proceeding from Kumbakonam to Mayiladuthurai. M Karthi (31) of Sundaraperumalkoil village near Kumbakonam was driving the truck. He was accompanied by his assistant M Mohammed Sameer (31) of Moopakovil village near Kumbakonam.

When the pickup truck was passing Govindapuram village in Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai main road, a private college bus coming in the opposite direction collided.

In the accident, both Karthi and Mohammed Sameer travelling in the pick up truck were killed on the spot.

N Muthuraman (34) of Komal, the driver of the bus, and 16 students of the private college located in Chennai road near Kumbakonam were injured.

Of the total of 16 students, six are boys and 10 are girls. They are aged between 17 years and 20 years and from various villages including Kuthalam, Aduthurai, Tiruvavaduthurai, Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvalangadu and Narasingampettai, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

The condition of the students is said to be stable. Meanwhile, the Tiruvidaimarudur police registered a case and sent the bodies of Karthi and Mohammed Sameer to Tiruvidaimarudur Government hospital for postmortem.