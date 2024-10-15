TN: Bomb hoax triggers panic at DAV School, Ranipet; probe on

A hoax bomb threat sent via email sparked panic at DAV CBSE School in Ranipet on Monday morning, October 14. The school, with over 2,300 students, was immediately placed on alert.

Parents were notified and the students were safely evacuated from the premises, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As the school principal promptly informed the SIPCOT police and BHEL security forces, a team of 50 Police personnel rushed to the school. A bomb disposal squad and a sniffer dog were deployed to search the school.

"It was a hoax threat. No bomb was found and there is no need to panic," said Ranipet Superintendent of Police, DV Kiran Shruthi, speaking to The New Indian Express.

Initial investigations suggest the email was sent from an account under the name Ashwitha Karunanidhi. Further investigation is on.

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, October 8, two private schools in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat for the second consecutive day.

R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore North) had said, "We checked the IP address of the sender of the mail. The mail was sent from a foreign country. We have sought the support of Microsoft to identify the IP address. A communication was given to the office. It was same mail ID used on Monday."