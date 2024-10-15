Vijayawada: Students raise voice against encroachment of SRR & CVR Gov't Degree College land

The land belonging to SRR & CVR Government Degree College located at BRTS Road in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has allegedly been encroached upon, with illegal construction activities underway, according to former student leaders.

Led by Donepudi Shankar, they demanded that authorities take immediate action to free the college grounds from illegal occupation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They addressed the media persons in Vijayawada on Monday, October 14, at the vacant land of SRR College which is allegedly encroached.

Shankar highlighted that despite a court stay order issued in 2009, unauthorised construction has continued.

"We have been fighting this legal battle for over a decade, and the government needs to initiate Operation SRR College to reclaim the land," Shankar said, urging the chief minister to intervene. He also alleged that influential individuals were behind the land grab.

Another student leader, Kasinadh, pointed out that the college has provided education to thousands over the years and questioned why the municipal corporation had not reclaimed the land despite the court's stay order.

"Are town planning officials asleep?" he asked, raising concerns over how a noted person could purchase 4,000 square yards of government college's land, stated The New Indian Express report.

The student leaders demanded urgent action from the authorities, stressing the need for justice beyond political interests.