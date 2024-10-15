Students, are you interested in Cybersecurity? Details on courses, skills, job opportunities and more

A

When students are selecting a rapidly evolving course like cybersecurity, they should consider several key factors such as curriculum relevance that includes comprehensive coverage of topics in the course, regular updation of curriculum, research output from faculty, industry connectivity for internships, projects and campus recruitments, and assured of the place where they receive a comprehensive, and high-quality education.

It is very crucial to select institutions that offer substantial hands-on experience through well-established laboratories to build practical skills.

Faculty expertise with industrial certifications and industrial collaborations to give real-time exposure to the students are also important for better education. Identification of accreditation and recognition by higher education regulatory bodies shall ensure quality education.

The government supports recognised institutions with funds towards the lab setups and, for instance, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has established a cyber threat intelligence research centre through DST-FIST (Department of Science and Technology - Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure) funding.

Students can ensure that the college encourages continuous learning and offers resources for ongoing professional development with access to a good library and online resources, and opportunities for industry-recognised certifications which are crucial for staying updated with the latest developments in the field.