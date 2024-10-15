SC allows candidate with speech and language disability to pursue medical education, lauds PwDs like activist Dr Satendra Singh

In a crucial judgement for candidates with disabilities, the Supreme Court determined that the mere existence of a physical disability should not disqualify a candidate from pursuing medical education.

As reported by LiveLaw.in, Justice Viswanathan highlighted several "illustrious sons and daughters of India" who have overcome significant challenges to achieve remarkable success despite their disabilities.

The bench mentioned notable figures such as acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer Sudha Chandran, Mount Everest conqueror Arunima Sinha, sports personality H Boniface Prabhu, entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla, and Dr Satendra Singh, Founder of Infinite Ability.

The bench, consisting of Justices BR Gavai, Aravind Kumar, and KV Viswanathan, allowed the plea of a student with a 40-45 per cent speech and language disability to enroll in an MBBS program.

“The world would have been so much the poorer if Homer, Milton, Mozart, Beethoven, Byron and many more would not have been allowed to realise their full potential,” the SC judgement mentioned.

The judgement clarified that a quantified disability alone should not disqualify candidates with benchmark disabilities from being considered for admission to educational institutions. Eligibility will depend on the Disability Assessment Board's opinion regarding whether the candidate can pursue the course despite their disability.

Furthermore, the court mandated that Disability Assessment Boards must clearly indicate whether a candidate's disability will impede their ability to complete the course. If a candidate is deemed ineligible, the boards are required to provide reasons for their conclusion.