RG Kar Supreme Court case hearing at 2 pm, today

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will be hearing the matter.

Yesterday, October 14, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising requested the CJI to schedule the matter for today, 2 pm, as the matter has turned "grave".

The case is regarding the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor Abhaya (name changed), who was raped and murdered on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Since then, junior doctors and others from the medical fraternity have been on protests and on October 5, seven doctors embarked on an indefinite hunger strike. Most of their health condition started deteriorating and they have now been hospitalised after over 125 plus hours of fasting.

In the last hearing, the CJI asked the National Task Force to submit its interim report on the safety and security of healthcare professionals across medical colleges and hospitals of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case and have made arrests, including that of former Principal of RG Kar, Dr Sandip Ghosh.