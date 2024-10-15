RG Kar indefinite hunger strike: Dr Tanaya Panja from Kolkata Medical College admitted to hospital

A junior doctor from Kolkata Medical College, Dr Tanaya Panja fell seriously ill last night, October 14, after continuous 216+ hours of indefinite hunger strike. She was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
As she lost consciousness, she was immediately transferred to the ICU for treatment.
The hospital's medical superintendent Anjam Adhikary informed that the junior doctor was receiving all the necessary interventions plus, her blood samples were sent for analysis.
Out of the seven doctors who started their indefinite hunger strike, several doctors have been hospitalised already requiring immediate medical attention due to their deteriorating health condition.
A junior doctor from NRS Medical College and Hospital, Pulastha Acharya, was admitted to the facility's Critical Care Unit (CCU) on Sunday night, October 13, after complaining of severe stomach pain. A medical board was formed to treat him.
The doctors' indefinite hunger strike was initiated on October 5, after over 50 days of 'cease work' which was held in two phases. This was in protest against the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) inside West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, over two months ago.
The doctors demand a precise timeline from the Government of West Bengal to address their ten-point demands, along with justice for Abhaya, and safety and security for healthcare workers.