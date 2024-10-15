RG Kar indefinite hunger strike: Dr Tanaya Panja from Kolkata Medical College admitted to hospital

A junior doctor from Kolkata Medical College, Dr Tanaya Panja fell seriously ill last night, October 14, after continuous 216+ hours of indefinite hunger strike. She was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

As she lost consciousness, she was immediately transferred to the ICU for treatment.

The hospital's medical superintendent Anjam Adhikary informed that the junior doctor was receiving all the necessary interventions plus, her blood samples were sent for analysis.