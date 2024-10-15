Delhi Coaching Centre deaths: Ample Evidence to nab the accused, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court today, Tuesday, October 15, that there is ample evidence to prosecute those involved in the death case related to the flooding of a coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The incident occurred during a torrential downpour in the national capital which caused flooding in the basement of coaching institute Rau's IAS Study Circle, which led to the tragic deaths of civil services aspirants.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna reviewed the CBI's request to take cognisance of a chargesheet filed in the case. Among those named are Abhishek Gupta, CEO of Rau's IAS Study Circle, and its coordinator, Deshpal Singh, according to a report by PTI.

The defence counsel contested the CBI's assertions, claiming the chargesheet was incomplete. Following these discussions, the court set the next hearing for October 29 to determine whether to accept the chargesheet.

Tragically, three civil services aspirants — Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana, and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala — drowned in the flooded basement of the institute on July 27 this year.

The Supreme Court had previously described coaching centres as "death chambers" and issued notices to the Centre and the Delhi government regarding the situation.