UGC-NET June session 2024 results expected soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in
With over 40 days since the completion of exam, the results for the University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June session 2024 are awaited eagerly.
While there has been no official notification regarding the same so far, media reports suggest that the results can be expected anytime now.
Once announced, candidates can download the UGC NET 2024 June exam scorecards from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
To check the result, candidates need to visit the login page and use their login credentials including UGC NET application number, date of birth, and security pin
To recall, the final answer key for the examination was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, October 12.
This year, the exam was first conducted by the NTA as per schedule in OMR (pen and paper) mode on June 18, 2024 in two shifts across the country. A total of 9,08,580 candidates appeared for the test, out of total 11,21,225 registered candidates, for this exam.
However, just a day later, on June 19, Union Ministry of Education Dharmendra Pradhan cancelled the examination due to suspicions that "the integrity of the aforementioned examination may have been compromised.”
The exam was then rescheduled to be held between August 21 and September 4, 2024