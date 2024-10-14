Tamil Nadu MP raises concerns about NEET-PG results; writes to Health Minister JP Nadda

Member of Parliament (MP) from Tamil Nadu Advocate R Sudha has written to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda regarding the discrepancies in the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 exam this year.

In the letter, it was highlighted that the National Board of Examination (NBE) has not published the individual raw scores of the candidates Without this, many state governments are unable to add incentive marks meant for in-service doctors serving in remote, hilly and difficult terrains, and publish a state-wise rank list.

“On August 23, 2024 the PG-NEET results were released, but it was neither complete nor fair. The results showed only the 'percentile of the candidates who had written the examination. It also had national ranks of candidates. But, the results did not disclose the individual marks of the candidates,” the letter dates October 13, added.

The politician also highlighted other concerns regarding the postgraduate medical entrance exam this year like the newly introduced two-shift exam pattern and normalisation process.

It might be noted that a petition is currently in the Supreme Court of India, which was filed by 19 NEET-PG candidates, highlighting these concerns.

The apex court is likely to hear the matter on October 25.

In the previous hearings, after the court expressed concerns regarding the last-minute changes in exam pattern this year, the NBE submitted its response regarding the same.

The candidates had also filed an additional affidavit raising concerns about the “hurried” counselling process this year.