RG Kar rape-murder: Organisation Protect the Warriors meet WB Chief Secretary over hunger strike. Guess what happened?

Protect the Warriors (PTW), an organisation dedicated to the safety and welfare of doctors and healthcare workers across West Bengal, met with state Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant today, Monday, October 14. The meeting addressed concerns regarding the ongoing ‘fast-unto-death’ agitation by junior doctors in Kolkata.

In a press release shared by PTW, representatives presented constructive suggestions for the immediate resolution of the current impasse between the state government and the junior doctors, who are protesting against the rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

“We pointed out that the ball is in the government’s court and that commitments made by the govt must be in writing and address all the 10 points raised by the WBJDF in their demand list,” the release said.

It is important to note that the indefinite hunger strike by the Kolkata medics entered the 10th day today, Monday, October 14. Still, there has been no response from the state government on their demands.

Four junior doctors have been hospitalised for severe complications due to complete absence of any nutritional intake.

The organisation emphasised that the state government has not adhered to the Supreme Court's directives regarding infrastructural upgrades and the safety and security concerns, particularly for women doctors.

“The government should issue directives such that public functionaries and leaders stop instigating the public against doctors, which is causing increased violence against doctors in various hospitals. In addition, the government should direct the police not to foist unsubstantiated cases against common people who are protesting in solidarity with the WBJDF,” the organisation added.