RG Kar hunger strike: Two letters from Bengal Gov't to junior doctors — what will their response be?

On October 13, Sunday, at around 5 pm, the junior doctors received an email from Dr Manoj Pant, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, asking for a meeting at Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Kolkata, today at 12.30 pm. They can bring two delegates, the email stated.

Talking to PTI, one senior member of the association, said they were yet undecided to attend the meeting on Monday.

Dr Manoj Pant also wrote to the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) to call off the strike on October 15, the date coincides with the Bengal government's previously announced Pujo Carnival.

"I write to address your organisation's call for the event scheduled on October 15 at 4 pm at Rani Rashmoni Road, Kolkata in connection with various demands of junior doctors and their ongoing hunger strike. This proposed demonstration coincides with the previously announced pujo carnival organised by the state government," he said, stated a report by PTI.

"The carnival is a prominent event attended by thousands, along with international dignitaries who come to witness this UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Any demonstration which may coincide with this event, or misuse of the demonstration by certain elements to cause disruption during this event could pose significant safety and security concerns for the visitors," Pant said.