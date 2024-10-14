RG Kar hunger strike: Pulastha Acharya, the first-year PGT doctor from NRS who has been hospitalised

Pulastha Acharya, from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital — popularly known as NRS Medical College and Hospital — was hospitalised following his complaints that his stomach was aching terribly. This happened last night, Sunday, October 13.
He is a first-year anaesthesia postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at NRS.
With his admission to the hospital, the number of doctors who have been hospitalised has now touched four.
The other doctors are Aniket Mahato of RG Kar Medical and Hospital and Alok Verma of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.
"Pulastha is in the CCU and his parameters have deteriorated. We have formed a medical board to treat him," a senior doctor of the NRS Medical College and Hospital told PTI last night on Sunday, October 13.
Since October 5, a few junior doctors have been on hunger strike demanding justice for Abhaya, the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medico who was raped and murdered; immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam; improvement in their security at the hospitals; establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals and medical colleges and more, as stated in a report by PTI.
The doctors went on strike following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar on August 9.
They ended their stir after 42 days on September 21 following assurances from the state government to look into their demands.