“Research Scholars forced to work in guides’ homes; give money, gold in return of evaluation”: Bharathiar University scholar says in letter to TN Governor

Additionally, the letter highlights the financial burden on Scheduled Caste (SC) students residing in ‘Adi Dravidian’ university hostels. Although the university operates public hostels designated for these students, they face high monthly mess fees, Prakash wrote.

The letter further claims that a few guides pressure research scholars to spend significant sums — ranging from fifty thousand to one lakh rupees — during their viva examinations. This includes offering money, food, and even gold to faculty members after successfully completing their evaluations.

The scholar also alleged financial mismanagement, claiming that while the university administration reportedly allocates over Ra 75 lakh annually for hostel maintenance, these funds are not being used effectively, with additional charges imposed on hostel residents for maintenance costs.

Prakash also highlighted that Sports Day has not been conducted for the past four years despite fees collected from students for sports purposes. Furthermore, while students and non-teaching staff are restricted from using university grounds, outsiders are allowed access on a rental basis over the weekends.