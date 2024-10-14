October 15 from 6 am to 6 pm — IMA-JDN calls for one-day fast in solidarity with junior doctors on hunger strike

In solidarity with the junior doctors who are on indefinite hunger strike, the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors' Network (IMA-JDN) has called for a nationwide one-day fast on October 15, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Taking about the junior doctors who are on hunger strike, the IMA-JDN, in its letter dated October 13, Sunday, said, "The protest represents the collective voice of the medical fraternity against the challenges threatening the integrity of the healthcare system and the well-being of its professionals."

Hence, they have called upon all postgraduate doctors across the country to unite and mobilise to support the movement which began to demand justice for Abhaya, the postgraduate trainee (PGT) medic who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal.

IMA-JDN have asked postgraduate doctors to observe this fast within their college premises itself. They even urged medical students to participate and show their solidarity.

"This united effort is crucial to making our voices heard. Let us come together in solidarity to uphold the dignity and safety of the medical profession and to ensure that the needs of our healthcare system are addressed with the seriousness they deserve," they said in their letter.