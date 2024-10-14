NEET-PG tentative counselling schedule to be out in two to three days, UDFA informs

The wait for the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) might come to an end soon with regards to counselling.

As per information shared by the United Doctors Front Association, who have spoken to the officials of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Ministry of Health, Government of India, they were informed that the tentative schedule for NEET-PG counselling is likely to be out in the next two to three days.

"We urge all aspirants to stay tuned for further updates and all the very best to aspirants," their note released on social media read. This note was released today, Monday, October 14.