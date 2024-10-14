NEET-PG tentative counselling schedule to be out in two to three days, UDFA informs

The wait for the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) might come to an end soon with regards to counselling.
As per information shared by the United Doctors Front Association, who have spoken to the officials of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the Ministry of Health, Government of India, they were informed that the tentative schedule for NEET-PG counselling is likely to be out in the next two to three days.
"We urge all aspirants to stay tuned for further updates and all the very best to aspirants," their note released on social media read. This note was released today, Monday, October 14.
The NEET-PG counselling delay has been hampering the academic cycle of medical students. There is no exact information out about the same though the counselling started last month in September.
The scorecards are not out either which is delaying the counselling even further in a few states like Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and a few other states as well.
It may be recalled that the case regarding discrepancies in the NEET PG process and examination is also being heard by the Supreme Court and is scheduled to be heard on October 25 tenatively.