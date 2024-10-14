Junior doctors' protest plans: Raj Bhavan Abhijan on October 14 | Human chain on roadsides on October 15

The junior doctors have spoken.
Today, October 14, in the afternoon, the protesting doctors have called for a Raj Bhavan Abhijan to question West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, which they are disappointed with.
On October 15, which is also the day of Puja Carnival 2024 in Kolkata, the doctors will form human chains along the sides of the road, ensuring that there is no obstruction to the carnival.
While speaking to reporters last night, Dr Debashis Halder, representative to West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), also called upon everyone else to hold rallies, conventions, demonstrations and yatras in solidarity with their cause — justice for Abhaya (name changed), the 31-year-old medic who was raped and murdered on August 9.
It may be recalled that since October 5, seven junior doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike, with a few joining in and others being hospitalised due to the deteriorating health condition.
The doctors have been demanding that all their 10 demands be fulfilled including justice for Abhaya, safety and security for healthcare professionals and more.
One of the doctors on hunger strike, Pulastha Acharya from Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital was taken to the hospital after he complained of severe stomach pain, stated a report by PTI.