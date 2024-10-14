Junior doctors' protest plans: Raj Bhavan Abhijan on October 14 | Human chain on roadsides on October 15

The junior doctors have spoken.

Today, October 14, in the afternoon, the protesting doctors have called for a Raj Bhavan Abhijan to question West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, which they are disappointed with.

On October 15, which is also the day of Puja Carnival 2024 in Kolkata, the doctors will form human chains along the sides of the road, ensuring that there is no obstruction to the carnival.

While speaking to reporters last night, Dr Debashis Halder, representative to West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), also called upon everyone else to hold rallies, conventions, demonstrations and yatras in solidarity with their cause — justice for Abhaya (name changed), the 31-year-old medic who was raped and murdered on August 9.