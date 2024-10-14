Former UPSC aspirants, here are careers you can still pursue

Even if you have dedicated too many attempts to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation, it doesn't mean it amounts to nothing just because you weren't able to crack it.
Jigyasu Agarwal, Political Consultant and Co-founder of Rebounce, a platform that assists former UPSC aspirants to bag jobs in administration and governance, lists out the opportunities that lie ahead for former UPSC aspirants.
The biggest strategy consultancy firms dubbed the Big 3 (McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Company) often act as consultants to the government and administrative bodies, and look for public administration consultants to execute these projects. They also hire these consultants for their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.
Both government-run think tanks like NITI Aayog, Centre for Development Studies, and others, as well as non-government think tanks such as Association for Democratic Reforms, Bharti Institute for Public Policy, the Brookings Institute and others, seek candidates well versed with India’s policy and administrative matters.
Political consultants and consultancy firms advise political parties on political campaign and election strategies and conduct polling, public opinion, and market research to arrive at the best possible plans.
These include both party-specific consultancy firms like Nation with NAMO or Inclusive Minds, which are aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC), respectively, and the Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC), which works with different political parties.
Former Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants can also do well in international organisations and bodies like the United Nations (UN) or the World Bank, which have Indian chapters and work on various development issues in India.