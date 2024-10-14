“Fast-unto-death or Fast-unto-hospitalisation?”: Which TMC leader mocked doctors’ hunger strike in Kolkata? Read on to find out

Mocking the ongoing indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors in Kolkata, Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee commented today, Monday, October 14, that the fast-unto-death agitation is turning into a "fast-unto-hospitalisation” agitation.

The MP said that the hunger strike merely serves as a means to “gain media attention” and results in hospital admission within days of starting the protest, said a report by PTI.

"What kind of hunger strike is this? It starts from the protest venue and ends once they get hospitalised. The hunger strike that we know is a fast-unto-death, not a fast-unto-hospitalisation. What these doctors are doing is a fast-unto-hospitalisation. Do they have just this much fire in their belly?" he said.

"Just the day before yesterday, I saw one of the doctors join the fast and get admitted to a hospital the next day. Such tricks are being employed to gain media attention," added the politician.

Meanwhile, as the junior doctors in West Bengal entered the 10th day of their hunger strike today, Monday, their health has deteriorated further, with two more medics hospitalised. Currently, seven doctors are on a 'fast-unto-death’.

This hunger strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases, in response to the tragic incident on August 9, when a postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.