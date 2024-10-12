RG Kar protests: Private hospitals in West Bengal call for strike on October 14-15

Doctors at private hospitals in West Bengal have announced a strike on Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15 to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.
During the strike, non-emergency services at private hospitals across the state will be halted.
Meanwhile, Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs) from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh have also written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, warning of a nationwide escalation if any harm comes to doctors currently on hunger strike.
This comes in the wake of protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
In Kolkata, the indefinite hunger strike which started last Saturday, on October 5, has entered its eighth day today. However, the state government is yet to respond to it.
On Saturday, October 11, two junior doctors, Dr Parichay Panda and Dr Alolika Ghorui, joined the ongoing fast-unto-death protest at Esplanade in Kolkata.
The doctors are demanding a 10-point charter of demands, including improved working conditions, better remuneration, and increased government support for the healthcare sector