RG Kar protests: Meet the two junior doctors who have joined the hunger strike

Two more junior doctors have joined the ongoing fast-unto-death protest at Esplanade in Kolkata, which began in response to the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital two months ago.
The hunger strike, which started on October 5, now includes eight doctors.
The latest to join the protest are Parichay Panda from the ENT department of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan and Alolika Ghorui from the surgery division of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.
The initial protest group included six doctors: Tanaya Panja, Snigdha Hazra, Sayantani Ghosh Hazra, Anushtup Mukhopadhyay, Arnab Mukhopadhyay, and Pulastya Acharya.
They were later joined by Aniket Mahato from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on October 6. However, Mahato had to be hospitalised after his health deteriorated, reducing the number of fasting doctors until Panda and Ghorui joined.
As per a report by IANS, the health of the original six doctors has worsened, with Snigdha Hazra showing particularly concerning symptoms.
Ketone bodies have been detected in their urine, and fluctuations in blood pressure and pulse rates have been observed.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President RV Asokan, who visited Kolkata, expressed support for the junior doctors, emphasising that their protest is in the public interest.