Why does the US reject a visa?

Ankur Nyati, President of upGrad Abroad, explains in four simple points
But why?
But why?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

"Most Indian student visa applicants in India will receive the visa on their first try, so we encourage students to not focus on denials.  There are a number of reasons why a visa could be denied, most common being that an applicant was not able to demonstrate their intention to return to India," says Spokesperson at the US Consulate General Hyderabad

1. When it's a mismatch

Are you sure?
Are you sure?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Mismatch of academic background to the degree to which admission is sought, which is to say that an applicant for a postgraduate (PG) course, should possess a undergraduate (UG) background. 

2. Strong profile but...

It's a concern
It's a concern(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Another concern is if the aspirant's academic profile is strong, but they enroll in a Tier III university and vice versa.

3. Minimum sum in the bank

Money matters
Money matters(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Failure to have the required minimum sum in their bank accounts. Even if they are receiving scholarships or are going for loans, it is essential to have a minimum bank balance to reassure the consulate of the ability to meet financial needs while staying in the US. 

4. Interview missteps 

What happened?
What happened?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

A few students fail the interview if they lack communication skills or become too nervous to coherently answer all questions. 

Visa
US
reject

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com