"Unfortunate to work in a corrupt education system": Threat culture of Bengal's medical colleges doesn't spare faculty members either

"We are with the protestors till the end," shared a senior faculty member of a medical college in West Bengal on the condition of anonymity.

The allegations that students bear the brunt of threat culture and corruption have made headlines several times. But there is more to this.

Even faculty members in the medical colleges are not being spared by this alleged corrupt 'syndicate'.

A syndicate, as termed by the doctors and faculty members, is a group of people who indulge in threats and corrupt activities, contributing greatly to the infamous 'threat culture' that plagues the medical institutions and hospitals of West Bengal.

Mass resignations

To recall, senior faculties from several medical colleges have tendered their resignations recently in extension of their support to the protestors in the state.

Initially started by junior doctors of the state, West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front (WBJDF), the protests received immense support from people from all walks of life.

Over two months have lapsed since the protests started after the rape and murder of Abhaya (name changed), a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. One of the historic moments of the entire agitation was the mass resignation of the faculty members.

"The junior doctors are fighting against the heinous crime, which happened because of the prevailing threat culture and corruption. They are fighting for their career, safety and security. Therefore, to extend our solidarity, we tendered mass resignations," shared a faculty member, on the condition of anonymity.

Another faculty member, Dr Gautam Das from IPGMER SSKM (Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research and Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital) Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, said, "The major issue is the health of the protestors who are on an indefinite hunger strike to urge the government to accept their demands."

As many as seven doctors are on an indefinite strike from October 5 urging the state government to accept their 10 demands. Among the seven, one doctor collapsed on October 10 and was in the ICU at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"The doctors are on the roads, have staged rallies and protests, and this movement is detrimental to their health and career," the anonymous faculty member added, disclosing that around 60 faculty members resigned from the respective medical college. "One thing is sure and clear: We are with them till the end," he firmly assured.

As President of the Association of Health Service Doctors, West Bengal, Das pointed out a fact. "Another aspect of the ongoing movement is the proliferation of corruption by the government-referred doctors and officials," he said, alleging that the state medical council also consists of corrupt officials.

Corruption & threat culture

So far, the junior or resident doctors have complained about the consequences they face due to the existing threat culture. It was surprising to noted that the faculties are forced to follow the orders of the syndicate members too, failing which they will have to face dire consequences.

"It is very unfortunate to work in a corrupt education system, and it is concerning as it is these deceitful doctors who are going to provide health services to the state and its people," the faculty said.

Adding more, Das said, "Our fight is against the syndicate and corruption. All faculty members, doctors, junior doctors, and patients, are subjected to this, however, it is being brought up by junior doctors via their protests."

Speaking about the corrupt activities, both faculties agreed upon these misdeeds that are prevalent:

- Syndicate members deciding which doctor will pass or fail

- Syndicate charging money to pass doctors in exams

- Circulating exam question papers beforehand

- Forcing doctors to join their syndicate

- Non-transparent transfer policy for faculties

Syndicate, harassment, transfers

It is alleged that faculty members are transferred if they disobey the commands of the syndicate authorities.

"Transfer is the biggest threat to our service," said the faculty on anonymity. Das further added that his peers were transferred to far-away medical colleges for standing up to the syndicate. Both the faculties have been victims of such transfers over the years.

A faculty from North West Bengal was transferred to Purulia, South West Bengal which are in two extreme corners of the state. Additionally, another important concern is the duration of the transfer.

"With no specific rules for the transfer, we are transferred as per the syndicate's will," said Das. The faculty, on anonymity, made a striking point, saying, "If there is a transparent transfer policy, we don't mind being transferred, as we will be aware of when we can head back to our designated place."

Speaking about the syndicate and the threat culture, the faculty alleged that the main individuals behind these acts have their 'members' in every college who indulge in such activities. It is alleged that the corruption and threat culture that was prevalent for a few years has been rapidly spreading like a forest fire to all medical colleges in recent times.

"This corruption system is extreme in RG Kar, which resulted in the death of Abhaya," Das remarked.