UK and the various scholarships it offers for Indian students

The United Kingdom (UK) government's Chevening Scholarships, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations, covers a fully funded one-year master's degree in the UK. The fully funded scholarship is available for a wide range of master's courses at UK universities, fields including Law, Business, International Relations, Environmental Science and Education amongst others. Applications for the 2025-2026 Chevening scholarships and fellowships are now open.

The UK government also funds Commonwealth Scholarships to support postgraduate students from Commonwealth countries, including India. These scholarships, awarded based on academic merit and potential contributions to the applicant's home country, cover tuition, living expenses, and travel costs for studies in fields such as science, technology, engineering, medicine, and social sciences.

At British Council, we offer worth approximately £1 million, which include the GREAT Scholarships and Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Scholarship. In collaboration with the UK's GREAT Britain campaign and various UK universities, we are proud to offer approximately 25 postgraduate scholarships to Indian students across a variety of subjects such as Finance, Marketing, Business, Psychology, Design, Humanities, and more.

The GREAT Scholarship programme is a testament to our commitment of enhancing international education and providing opportunities for Indian students. We are happy to see so many Indian students benefiting from these scholarships. This is a great step forward for India-UK education ties.

In addition to this, our STEM Scholarship programme underscores our support for women in STEM fields from India and other South Asian countries. This initiative, which reserves approximately 25 scholarships for female scholars, is designed to empower women who aspire to lead and inspire future generations in STEM careers.

The programme offers vital financial support and aims to promote gender equality in STEM education. By investing in these talented women, we support their academic and professional growth, while also fostering a more diverse and inclusive global STEM community.

These scholarships will open for application in a few months — keep an eye out for them on our website.

(Oliver Ballhatchet is the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai and Janaka Pushpanathan is the Director of the British Council South India. Views expressed are their own)