RG Kar protests: Fortis Hospital Kolkata consultants to withhold non-emergency services in solidarity with protesting doctors

Consultants at Fortis Hospital in Kolkata have announced they will suspend all non-emergency services starting tomorrow, Saturday, October 12, 2024. The notice, addressed to the hospital’s facility director, stated, "We, the consultants attached to the Fortis Group of Hospitals, Kolkata (Anp & FHK), have unanimously decided to withhold all non-emergency services with effect from 12th October 2024."



The consultants expressed their solidarity with the protesting junior doctors, adding, "We support the junior doctors unconditionally in their legitimate demands and stand in solidarity with their movement. Perhaps the nation's health infrastructure can't afford more sacrifices of highly skilled health professionals."



While non-emergency services will be paused, the notice clarified that emergency services will continue as required.



In addition to this, today, Friday, October 11, a "Citizens Mass Convention" is set to take place.

Dr Abhinaba Pal, a general physician and travel vlogger, shared details of the gathering via a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Citizens Mass Convention 63 days have crossed and still no response. So on 11th October, 2024, at 5 PM, we are giving a call to all of you at 'Dharmatala Hunger Strike Protest Site.'"



Dr Pal also highlighted the call for the "Immediate release of nine protestors who were 'picked up' at Tridhara Durga Puja."