Personnel should be stationed near educational institutions to crack down on drugs: Telangana DGP

Calling for a strategic approach to eradicate the sale and supply of drugs in Telangana, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender on Thursday, October 10, announced that additional manpower will be deployed to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB). He also directed that bureau personnel should be stationed near educational institutions to crack down on drugs.

In a special meeting with TGANB officials, the DGP acknowledged the bureau's ongoing efforts to curb narcotics supply across the state.

However, he emphasised that stringent measures need to be taken to achieve the government's goal of a drug-free Telangana.

He directed the officials to intensify their operations against drug suppliers and emphasised that upon arrest of suspects, the officials should ensure that their entire network is dismantled.

If any foreigner is involved in drug-related activities, they should face deportation, the DGP stressed.

TGANB director Sandeep Shandilya noted that the bureau has been actively tracing suspects and making efforts to prosecute them. He said that the bureau would implement more decisive measures in the future.