IMA, Action Committee to 'Light a Lamp of Hope' in solidarity with doctors on hunger strike today

Additionally, the IMA had written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, regarding seven junior doctors who have been on hunger strike since October 5. These doctors are demanding justice for a rape-murder victim, Abhaya (name changed).



The letter, dated October 10, expressed full support for the doctors' cause and urged the chief minister to give the matter immediate attention.



The letter stated, "Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government," emphasising that the government is fully capable of addressing the protesting doctors' demands.