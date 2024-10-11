IMA, Action Committee to 'Light a Lamp of Hope' in solidarity with doctors on hunger strike today

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Action Committee will be observing "Solidarity Day" today, Friday, October 11, between 7 pm and 11 pm, in support of the ongoing indefinite hunger strike by junior doctors. This development was shared on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by Dr Harshad Sharma, State Executive Member of IMA.
A poster along with the X post read, "IMA proclaims solidarity with the young doctors in the Fast unto Death struggle in Kolkata."
In a similar line of news, Dr Abhinaba Pal shared on X that a team from the IMA has arrived at the protest site in Dharmatala to engage in discussions with six junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation (WBJDF). These doctors have been on an indefinite hunger strike for over 136 hours.
The X post stated, "A team of Indian Medical Association (National Headquarters Branch) have arrived at the Protest Site of Dharmatala to have a discussion with the 6 Junior Doctors of WBJDF have been on indefinite hunger strike for over 136 hours now!"
Additionally, the IMA had written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, regarding seven junior doctors who have been on hunger strike since October 5. These doctors are demanding justice for a rape-murder victim, Abhaya (name changed).
The letter, dated October 10, expressed full support for the doctors' cause and urged the chief minister to give the matter immediate attention.
The letter stated, "Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government," emphasising that the government is fully capable of addressing the protesting doctors' demands.