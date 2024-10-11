IBPS releases admit cards for PO Prelims exam 2024: Exam scheduled for October 19 and 20

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates can download their admit cards starting today, Friday, October 11, as reported by LiveMint. The exam is set to take place over two days, October 19 and 20.



Registered candidates can access their admit cards through the IBPS official website, ibps.in. The Prelims will be conducted across eight shifts over the two days. Candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre, which will provide details about the venue, date, reporting time, and assigned shift.



The IBPS PO recruitment process consists of three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. Candidates who pass the Prelims will be eligible to proceed to the Mains exam.



Steps to download IBPS PO admit card:

1. Open the official IBPS website (https://www.ibps.in/) on your browser

2. Click on the "CRP-PO/MTs" section.

3. Select the link for "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIV."

4. Click on "Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter for IBPS PO/MTs-XIV."

5. Enter your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, and the captcha code, then click Submit.

6. Download and save your admit card, and print a copy for future reference.



The institute also released an information handout outlining that the preliminary exam will consist of objective tests for a total of 100 marks for a duration of one hour. The exam will cover three sections.



Candidates must achieve the minimum cut-off marks in each test as well as an overall qualifying score to be shortlisted for the Main examination.

