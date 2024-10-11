Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton recognises his student's role in Sam Altman's ouster

Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the Godfather of AI (Artificial Intelligence) was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Tuesday, October 8. This was stated in a report by India Today. He was honoured for his "foundational discoveries and inventions enabling machine learning with artificial neural networks."



During a press conference at the University of Toronto, Hinton expressed his gratitude towards his students, stating, "I was particularly fortunate to have many very clever students, much clever than me, who actually make things work. They've gone on to do many great things. I'm particularly proud of the fact that one of my students fired Sam Altman."



Ilya Sutskever, co-founder of OpenAI and its former chief scientist, was a student of machine learning at the University of Toronto, where Hinton has taught for many years. Sutskever collaborated closely with the Nobel Laureate during his studies.



Sutskever was a central figure in the high-profile events surrounding OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's removal and eventual reinstatement in November last year. Initially supporting Altman's dismissal as a board member, Sutskever later reversed his stance, joining employees in calling for Altman's return and expressing regret for his role in the decision.



Hinton has been a vocal advocate of caution in AI development, highlighting the risks associated with the technology. From 2013 to 2023, he worked at Google’s AI division, Google Brain, while continuing to teach at the University of Toronto. His students, including Ilya Sutskever and Meta’s chief AI scientist Yann LeCun, have made significant contributions to the field.



A key figure in AI's evolution, Hinton and his students helped develop neural networks that laid the groundwork for AI tools like ChatGPT, Bing, and Bard. In 2023, Hinton left Google, citing his growing concerns over AI's potential dangers, including its role in spreading misinformation, destabilising job markets, and posing an existential risk if machines achieve true digital intelligence.



Hinton’s departure marked a critical shift in his efforts to raise awareness of AI's potential threats. He has warned that advanced AI systems could surpass human intelligence, potentially using their vast knowledge to manipulate people and influence decisions on a global scale.