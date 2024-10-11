Condition of junior doctor on indefinite hunger strike who was hospitalised is now stable, inform doctors

Since Mahatao's health condition grew critical, he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as his pulse rate was very low.

Now, his condition is stable, doctors inform.

His CBG is 110 and currently, reversible fluid resuscitation going on, one of the doctors informed.

Menawhile, the hunger strike is continuing.

A four-member team was dispatched by the state health department to look into the health of the doctors on hunger strike.

"The Department of Health, Government of West Bengal, has been requested to deploy a team of doctors for you," a letter to Dr Mahato from the Kolkata Police department stated on October 9.

Meanwhile, junior doctor Sunanda Ghosh, while speaking to ANI, shared, "We sat down in a meeting with our Chief Secretary hoping that he listen to our demands and would address them and fulfil them. But we saw, they gave us only verbal assurances. They were not even ready to hear us out."