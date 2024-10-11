Bomb threat mail sent to Ida Scudder School in Vellore

Ida Scudder School in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, October 10, received a bomb threat via email, spreading panic among students and staff.

The email claimed that an explosive device had been placed in the school's pipeline and referenced the anniversary of Jameesha Mubeen's conviction in the Coimbatore car blast case last year.

Police sources revealed that the email was sent under the name of Harika Mathews around 8:30 am. It instructed the school to evacuate students immediately and indicated that the bomb threat was linked to the anniversary of Mubeen's conviction.

Upon receiving the email, school authorities promptly notified the local police. Bomb detection officials swiftly arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough search of the premises.

When contacted by The New Indian Express, Vellore Superintendent of Police (SP) N Mathivanan said, "The email was fake, and no bomb has been detected. Similar threats were sent to two other schools as well in Chennai. We are investigating the matter and urge everyone not to panic."

Hoax bomb threats have become a menace. In this week, two private schools in Coimbatore received bomb threats via email but after searches were conducted, it turned out to be a hoax.