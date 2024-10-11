Bengaluru: 21 PGs sealed for not following guidelines, 3 notices given to owners | What are the guidelines?

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on Thursday, October 10, sealed 21 Paying Guest (PG) facilities across Bengaluru for not following recently issued guidelines.

According to BBMP Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Health and Family Welfare department, there are 2,193 authorised PG centres in BBMP limits, of which 1,578 PGs are following guidelines and 615 PGs are not following guidelines.

A notice will be issued to all and if they fail to adhere to guidelines, BBMP will seal them.

According to Palike officials, three notices have been given to these setups, which are running illegally without obtaining a business licence from the corporation, and fail to follow guidelines.

"Steps have been taken to close the PG centres immediately, under Sections 305 and 308 of the BBMP Act 2020. Accordingly, one registered PG centre and 20 unauthorised PG centres have been closed due to non-compliance with guidelines," an official shared, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Senior Palike officials say there are 2,320 PG centres which have not obtained licence, and are termed 'unauthorised PGs'. However, of these, 1,674 PG centres are following guidelines like having spacious rooms, hygiene, good kitchen, CCTV for safety, and so on.

But 646 such PGs are not following essential guidelines.

"Of 21 buildings sealed, 20 fall under the 'unauthorised category' for not even getting business licence. A notice will be issued to such setups and steps taken to seal them," said the official.

In all eight zones of the Corporation, under the supervision of health officers, officials have been directed to visit unauthorized PGs and close those which do not follow the guidelines.

WHAT ARE THE GUIDELINES?

* Installation of CCTV and 30-day backup footage

* Occupancy of specified number of occupants as per amenities provided / available in the building

* Paying guests shall be provided clean and hygienic bathrooms and toilets

* Clean drinking water facilities must be provided to paying guests

* Owners/entrepreneurs shall ensure availability of sufficient water per resident

* If entrepreneur has his own kitchen among paying guests, he should obtain license from FSSAI department within three months of issue of business licence by Corporation

* Employers/owners shall compulsorily depute at least one staffer on 24X7 duty for safety of residents staying in PGs

* NOC from fire department for building

* Signboard on buildings displaying BBMP helpline number 1533, and police department helpline number: 101

* Paying guests should have first-aid kits

* Owner of PG shall arrange for proper segregation and disposal of solid waste.