"Bengal gov't is entirely capable of meeting all demands": IMA to CM Mamata Banerjee over doctors on hunger strike

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has penned a letter to Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee regarding the seven junior doctors who have been on a hunger strike since October 5 demanding justice for the rape-murder victim, Abhaya (name changed).

The letter, dated October 10, states that the IMA completely supports their cause and says that they need her immediate attention.

"Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your good self to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government," the letter said, highlighting that the government is capable of meeting all the demands of the protesting doctors.

"The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trusts you would be able to save their lives," it says, adding that IMA would be happy to help in any way they can.

The health of the seven students who are on an indefinite hunger strike is fast deteriorating and has become a cause for concern.

Though Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant had initiated a meeting with the protesting doctors, the delegation that turned up informed that only verbal assurances were given to them.