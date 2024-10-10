World Mental Health Day: Steps to build a supportive educational environment for our students

To further build a supportive educational environment for our students, the following are some strategies that can be implemented to shift from a competition-based model to one focused on collaborating with the students:
Career and college counseling should be integrated into the curriculum, making it a central function in every classroom. This will help students find their purpose and build competencies beyond academic success.
Training educators and other key individuals to identify and support at-risk students can make a significant difference. Teachers and principals need to be equipped with the tools to identify students in mental distress due to competition.
Students’ relationship with their subjects is often shaped by their teachers. Encouraging a love-based approach that brings joy to learning enables students to fully immerse themselves in the subjects.
When students love their subjects, rather than fearing exams, they tend to perform better. Counselling helps create a contextual understanding that fosters this love-based learning approach.
Hobbies and extracurricular activities should not be viewed as separate from education. These activities provide a foundation upon which core academic concepts can be built, enriching students’ overall learning experience.