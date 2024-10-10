World Mental Health Day: Steps to build a supportive educational environment for our students

Ganesh Kohli, Founder, IC3 Movement, highlights a few strategies we can follow to build a safe and secure environment for the mental well-being of students
Mental health matters
Mental health matters (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

To further build a supportive educational environment for our students, the following are some strategies that can be implemented to shift from a competition-based model to one focused on collaborating with the students:

1. Systemic Counseling:

We are there for you
We are there for you(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Career and college counseling should be integrated into the curriculum, making it a central function in every classroom. This will help students find their purpose and build competencies beyond academic success.

2. Gatekeeper Training:

Train right
Train right(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Training educators and other key individuals to identify and support at-risk students can make a significant difference. Teachers and principals need to be equipped with the tools to identify students in mental distress due to competition.

3. A Love-Based Approach:

Love is the key
Love is the key(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Students’ relationship with their subjects is often shaped by their teachers. Encouraging a love-based approach that brings joy to learning enables students to fully immerse themselves in the subjects.

When students love their subjects, rather than fearing exams, they tend to perform better. Counselling helps create a contextual understanding that fosters this love-based learning approach.

4. Extracurricular Activities as Core Curriculum:

Let's do it!
Let's do it!(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Hobbies and extracurricular activities should not be viewed as separate from education. These activities provide a foundation upon which core academic concepts can be built, enriching students’ overall learning experience. 

students
World Mental Health Day
support

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com