"Vacate current place of stay, avail medical assistance": Kolkata Police to doctor on indefinite hunger strike

In a recent update on the ongoing hunger strike for deceased doctor Abhaya, Kolkata police issued a letter today, Thursday, October 10, to Dr Snigdha Hazra of Calcutta Medical College & Hospital.



The letter stated, "It is to mention that you have been on hunger strike at Dorina crossing since 05.10.2024 (09:00 PM) and afterwards on a forcefully erected stage without permission from the competent authority."



It further noted, "The Department of Health, Government of West Bengal, has been requested to deploy a team of doctors for you. It is requested that you vacate your current place of stay & avail medical assistance to prevent further deterioration."

President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Dr Datta tweeted about the same and posted, "State machinery being deployed to throttle the peaceful protest!"