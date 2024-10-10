RG Kar protests: Medical community outrages over 29 protestors being "picked up" by Kolkata Police

As many as 29 protestors were "picked up" by the Kolkata Police from the Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata. The students were circulating leaflets informing about the protests of junior doctors and justice for Abhaya — the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar on August 9, a police officer informed. This happened last evening, Wednesday, October 9.

The protesters were brought to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

This was around the same time as the meeting of the doctors' delegation with the Chief Secretary Dr Manoj Pant was going on.

MBBS student Dr Abhinaba Pal called the scenes "alarming" and informed last night that "Junior Doctors and other citizens have now arrived at Lalbajar Police Station to demand the release of all the detained Protesters".