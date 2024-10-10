NTA to announce key 2025 exam dates soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the schedules for the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) 2025, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, and University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2025 shortly, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The report also indicated that the agency will first release an exam calendar for 2025, listing the tentative dates for these exams. The NTA 2025 exam calendar will be available on the official site, nta.ac.in. Detailed notifications for JEE Main, NEET, CUET, and UGC NET will follow on the official websites.

Notably, the NTA exam calendar 2024 was released earlier, on September 19, 2023.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the gateway to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other technical institutions, will be conducted in two phases.



The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), the medical entrance test, is expected to be held in a single session.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG and PG for admissions to central universities and other institutions will take place across multiple shifts.

When it comes to NEET UG 2025, the exam will be conducted in a single session.



Steps to check the NTA exam calendar:

1. Visit nta.ac.in via any browser on your device

2. Find and click on the NTA exam calendar 2025 link

3. Download the PDF and view the exam dates