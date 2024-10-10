Kolkata protestors' arrest: Were female doctors & protestors manhandled by Kolkata police? Visuals speak for themselves

Where doctors and protestors visiting various Durga Pandals manhandled at the Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata? Visuals and accounts shared by the protestors say so.
This happened last night, Wednesday, October 9.
"A male police is forcefully dragging a peaceful protester while women are being heckled at the same time without any female police personnel," tweeted MBBS student Dr Abhinaba Pal.
He called it a "A complete mockery and absolute failure of law and order."
President of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Dr Datta too put out an SOS tweet saying that female protestors are being manhandled.
Doctors say that civic volunteers engaged by the Kolkata police, including the police personnel themselves, indulged in the manhandling.
Rules dictate that male police personnel are forbidden from even physically touching a woman, even if the former needs to arrest by the latter while a female officer is not present. But this rule was broken as proven by several visuals which emerged.
As per several social media accounts that have been actively tweeting regarding the protests, the police were dragging peaceful protestors.
And when the police were questioned regarding the arrests which were made, they kept mum, as per a tweet by Dr Anusmita Mukherjee, a Junior Resident, Department of General Surgery.
While seven doctors are on hunger strike, other junior doctors and supporters were visiting various Durga Pandals and distributing posters with their demands for justice for Abhaya when this incident happened.