Kolkata protestors' arrest: Were female doctors & protestors manhandled by Kolkata police? Visuals speak for themselves

Doctors say that civic volunteers engaged by the Kolkata police, including the police personnel themselves, indulged in the manhandling.

Rules dictate that male police personnel are forbidden from even physically touching a woman, even if the former needs to arrest by the latter while a female officer is not present. But this rule was broken as proven by several visuals which emerged.

As per several social media accounts that have been actively tweeting regarding the protests, the police were dragging peaceful protestors.