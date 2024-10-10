As many as 34% of female students pursuing international education are from state boards: Study

A

The Application-based Survey 2024 was inspired by a notable trend showing an increasing number of state board students pursuing international education, which now comprises 57% of all Indian students studying abroad.

This significant representation prompted a detailed analysis to understand the motivations, preferences, and outcomes of these students compared to their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) counterparts.

The survey was conducted through a comprehensive methodology involving online questionnaires distributed to students across various state boards, ensuring a diverse sample that reflects regional variations and educational backgrounds.