As many as 34% of female students pursuing international education are from state boards: Study
What inspired this survey, and how was it conducted?
The Application-based Survey 2024 was inspired by a notable trend showing an increasing number of state board students pursuing international education, which now comprises 57% of all Indian students studying abroad.
This significant representation prompted a detailed analysis to understand the motivations, preferences, and outcomes of these students compared to their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) counterparts.
The survey was conducted through a comprehensive methodology involving online questionnaires distributed to students across various state boards, ensuring a diverse sample that reflects regional variations and educational backgrounds.
How do state board students compare to their CBSE/ICSE counterparts?
State board students exhibit distinct characteristics compared to their CBSE and ICSE peers.
While 57% of international education seekers are from state boards, only 43% come from CBSE/ICSE backgrounds.
Notably, female students lead this charge, with 34% of state board aspirants being women.
Furthermore, state board students tend to demonstrate greater adaptability and resilience in navigating the complexities of studying abroad, often seeking programmes that align with their interests in emerging fields such as technology and environmental studies.
In contrast, CBSE and ICSE students often gravitate towards traditional academic pathways, reflecting the differing curricular emphases of these educational systems.
What are the most popular destinations for international education among state board students?
With the landscape for Indian students seeking higher education abroad evolving, destinations like the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Ireland are gaining popularity.
The US remains the top choice, with 268,923 Indian students enrolled in 2023 — a 36% increase from the previous year — 80% of whom are in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields like engineering and computer science.
The UK follows closely, with 108,000 Indian students enrolled, especially drawn to prestigious institutions like Oxford and Cambridge. Canada, with over 183,000 Indian students in 2023, appeals due to its work-study opportunities.
Germany has emerged as a particularly favored destination, offering a wide range of programs with instruction in English at top universities like TUM, LMU, and RWTH Aachen, catering to fields such as aerospace, automotive engineering, and social sciences.
Additionally, countries like Japan and the Netherlands are gaining traction as exciting new options for Indian students seeking global education opportunities.