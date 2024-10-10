After viral video showing students massaging her feet, Rajasthan teacher continues to await posting

The Rajasthan government has placed a school teacher on an awaited posting order (APO) after a video surfaced showing students massaging her feet which had led to widespread outrage. This action, taken today, Thursday, October 10, comes after State Education Minister Madan Dilawar emphasised that such conduct would not be tolerated in educational institutions, as reported by IANS.



Following the minister’s directive, school Director Sitaram Jat immediately transferred the teacher to Bikaner headquarters, pending further investigation, according to the minister's office.



The video, which shows the teacher lying down in a classroom while Class IV students massaged her feet ignited a storm of criticism on social media, with many netizens expressing their disapproval.



In response to the viral footage, Minister Dilawar swiftly placed the teacher on APO. A formal investigation is currently underway to determine the full details of the incident.



Although the date of the video remains unconfirmed, its contents have already prompted disciplinary measures. Minister Dilawar reiterated, "The matter is under investigation. At present, the teacher has been put on APO. Also, she has been posted with the Education Directorate in Bikaner. After investigation of this matter, strict action will be taken when the final report comes."



Furthermore, Anju Chaudhary, the school Principal, acknowledged viewing the video but stated she was unaware of the specifics surrounding the event. She suggested that the teacher may have been unwell and requested the children’s assistance in this manner but confirmed an investigation would be launched to uncover the facts.



The incident has sparked discussions on teacher-student dynamics and raised concerns about supervision in government schools, leading to demands for stricter regulation to prevent similar occurrences in the future.