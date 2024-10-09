"The day the place is cleaned, we will allow counting of votes very next day" Delhi HC to DUSU candidates

Today, Wednesday, October 9, the Delhi High Court asked candidates of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) that if they want the vote count to happen, they need to clean the campus areas which have been defaced.

"Why don't you clean up the mess. The day the place is cleaned up, we will allow the counting of votes the very next day," a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said, stated a report by PTI.

It may be recalled that the Delhi HC had put a stop to the vote counting and declaration of DUSU results on September 26 with the aim that no violation would be tolerated.

The court was listening to an application which was filed by two DUSU candidates who had contested the elections. The petition sought the declaration of the results.

The candidates who filed the petition stated that they would make sure that the defaced premises are cleared and repainted and they will do so in coordination with the varsity.

The court gave time to the petitioners, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and DMRC to file status reports. The matter has been listed for October 21

The DUSU polling was held on September 27 and the counting of votes was to be done on September 28.