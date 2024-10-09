Sunidhi Chauhan posts IIT Roorkee Ben 10 performance “on legit public demand”

Recently, Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan enthralled fans with her rendition of the Ben 10 theme at Thomso, the annual college fest of the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee (IIT Roorkee).
Now, Chauhan gave fans another reason to rejoice by uploading the video of her full song performance on her social media handles “on legit public demand”.
Of course, many users, particularly those belonging to Gen Z (born between 1998 and 2013) were enthralled by this and took to X to post about their joy.
To recall, on October 6, Sunidhi Chauhan performed at the Thomso Fest on October 6, where students of IIT Roorkee were treated to an “unforgettable musical extravaganza”.
Apart from her iconic hits like Dhoom Machale, Crazy Kiya Re, and Sajnaji Vari Vari, the singer also surprised fans by singing the Hindi version of the beloved Ben 10 theme, for which she originally lent her voice.