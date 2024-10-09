Puducherry student denied medical seat due to delay in caste certificate; parents' group threaten protest

Seeking immediate intervention in the case of a student whose medical education has been jeopardised due to a delay in the issuance of her caste certificate, the Puducherry CENTAC Students Parents Association (PCESPA) has appealed to the authorities to grant her a seat.

The association, led by its president M Narayanasamy, has submitted a petition to several high-ranking officials, including the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Education Minister, and Chief Secretary of Puducherry, demanding swift action, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Adi Dravidar student who scored an impressive 385 marks in the NEET 2024-25 examination has been unable to secure a place in Indira Gandhi Medical College due to the delay in receiving her caste certificate. The association noted that students with lower marks were admitted under the same quota during this year’s second round of counselling.

The issue stems from Puducherry’s requirement that caste certificates for Adi Dravidar students are issued only if there is evidence of male lineage residing in the state before 1964.

However, a recent ruling from the Madras High Court clarified that there should be no gender discrimination in this process, allowing caste certificates to be issued based on either parent’s residency, pointed out Narayanasamy. Her certificate was issued based on her mother’s caste, following this court decision.

The delay in certificate issuance, according to the petitioners, has directly affected her educational future. They called on the administration to rectify this immediately by granting her a seat at Indira Gandhi Medical College, or else the association, along with affected students, have warned that they will organise a large-scale protest.