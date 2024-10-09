Nine-year-old tribal girl rescued from being trafficked to Rajamahendravaram

In a concerning case of child exploitation, a nine-year-old tribal girl from Donthurayi village in Hukumpeta Mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district in Andhra Pradesh was rescued after being trafficked to Rajamahendravaram and forced into domestic labour.

Shetti Manohar, the accused, is now facing legal action, according to Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) V Abhishek, who emphasised that strict action will be taken against those engaging in illegal child labour and trafficking.

According to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Superintendent N Suryalakshmi, the rescued girl, a Class IV student at Donthurayi Primary School, was taken away two months ago by Manohar, who forced her to work in his home.

The young girl escaped and was found walking alone across the Godavari bridge, where a concerned citizen rescued her and handed her over to Rajamahendravaram police.

Following her rescue, Ramapachodavaram Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Sandhyarani and Addatheegala CDPO Sudha worked together to return the girl to Paderu, where she was handed over to ICDS PD Suryalakshmi.

On Monday, Abhishek met with the child to understand how she was taken to Rajamahendravaram, her experiences, and how she escaped. When asked if she wished to return home, the girl refused, and Abhishek directed officials to place her in a children's shelter, where she would receive education and care. The girl was provided with new clothes, and her safety was ensured.

In response to this case, the ITDA PO ordered local authorities to file charges under the Child Labour Act against Manohar and ensure strict legal action. He also coordinated with the Visakhapatnam Child Welfare Committee to secure permissions for the girl’s stay in the shelter.

Further measures were taken to address the issue of child trafficking in the region. Abhishek issued a show-cause notice to the headmaster of Donthurayi Primary School for failing to report the girl’s absence, and he instructed all primary school teachers to immediately notify authorities if any students are absent for more than two days.

Tribal Welfare Deputy Director Brahmaji, ICDS Supervisor Urmila, and other officials were present during the proceedings.