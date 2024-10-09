Maharashtra resident doctors on hunger strike for over 65 hours in solidarity with RG Kar junior doctors

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), in a press release dated October 8, 2024, showed their solidarity with the RG Kar movement, wherein, a few junior doctors are on a hunger strike in Kolkata.

To recall, this hunger strike is to demand justice for Abhaya, the deceased doctor who was raped and murdered at the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This is also to demand safety and security measures for healthcare workers.

Condemning the fact that justice remains elusive, members of MARD have been on a hunger strike for more than 65 hours.

They emphasised that Central MARD is in complete solidarity with the resident doctors of RG Kar and the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front.

"We urge the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the protection and well-being of doctors across the state and country. The safety of healthcare professionals should be a top priority, and any delay in addressing this issue is not only a disservice to the doctors but also to the patients who rely on their care," states the letter.

Central MARD extended their unwavering support to our colleagues in West Bengal and call upon the entire medical community to do the same.