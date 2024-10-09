Emraan Hashmi as father, Sunny Leone as mother: Bihar student's exam form goes viral

An examination form reportedly filled up by a student of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar (BRA) Bihar University, Muaffarpur, Bihar caught people's attention on Tuesday, October 8, after it was shared on social media platform.

The student Kundan Kumar listed his parents name as Bolloywood stars-Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.The viral examination form claimed that it was filled up by a graduation part 2 student of Dhanraj Bhagat Degree College, affiliated with Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Muzaffarpur, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The student Kundan Kumar claimed himself to be an alumni of BRA Bihar University, and the examination form was filled for session 2017-20.

Kundan, as per the information shared on social media, was then a student of BA (Honours) part 2. However, Emraan Hashmi has been misspelt as 'Emran Hasmi'.

A few users expressed surprise over the caste mentioned by the candidate in the examination form. His caste was mentioned as Backward Classes.

Interestingly, the post on Instagram has received over two lakh likes and interesting comments of users.

One of the users wrote, "The nepotism we support'," another reacted saying, "Grandfather Mahesh Bhatt."

"Grandfather-Jonny Singh and grandmother-Mia Khalifa," commented another user.

The New Indian Express wasn't able to verify the authenticity of the viral examination form.

A senior officer of BRA Bihar University, when contacted, said that such funny images are shared to gain cheap popularity. "How can this happen?" he quipped.