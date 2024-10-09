"Email sent from foreign country": Police on hoax bomb threat to Coimbatore school for second consecutive day

Two private schools in Coimbatore received a hoax bomb threat for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, October 8.

According to police, the sender had mailed the threat in the name of Krithika Udhayanidhi to the school mail ID.

On Tuesday morning, October 8, a staff member checked the mail and found the threat, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On being informed, city police with sleuths from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the school and searched the school premises with bomb detectors and sniffer dog.

After the search, they confirmed that it was a hoax bomb threat.

On Monday, the same school located on Avinashi Road received a hoax bomb threat. It triggered panic among parents and they gathered at the school and brought their children from the school.

Similarly, another private school located at Peelamedu received the same hoax threat mail on Tuesday morning.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore North) said, "We checked the IP address of the sender of the mail. The mail was sent from a foreign country. We have sought the support of Microsoft to identify the IP address. A communication was given to the office. It was same mail ID used on Monday."