Class V Coimbatore girl writes to CM Stalin about correcting Tamil spelling in 'smoking kills' awareness campaign

A Class V girl student sent a letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin seeking direction to the concerned authorities so that they can take steps to change the Tamil spelling mistake during the awareness message displayed before the film screening in a cinema theatre.

The girl, PK Pranavika, who is studying at a private school in Peelamedu, a neighbourhood in Coimbatore, had gone to the film along with their family members at a mall in Saravanampatti on Sunday, October 6, when she noticed that the Tamil spelling mistake in the smoking causes cancer and kills awareness message.

After noticing the mistake she had also inquired with his father T Palaniswamy who works with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has also confirmed that it was a Tamil spelling mistake.

"Thousands of film buffs and children like us are watching the awareness messages before the film starts and they will believe it would be the correct spelling and subsequently, wrongly guide them. I have been approaching you since you have been giving more efforts for the development of Tamil and I grown affectionate of Tamil which is a classical language after following my father's activities in recent years," she said.

Based on Palaniswamy's repeated appeal and petitions and follow up, a private bank had given an Option in Tamil for depositing money since the option was not available when he went to deposit money at the ATM in Gandhipuram.